SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Court hearing scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, killing Brittanee Drexel

Raymond Moody
Raymond Moody(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A court date has been set for the man charged in the murder of Brittanee Drexel.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Raymond Moody is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Georgetown County.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | The Brittanee Drexel Case

Details about the hearing were not immediately available.

Moody is also charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Drexel, 17, was vacationing in Myrtle Beach in April 2009 when she disappeared. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

Her body was recovered in the harmony Township area of Georgetown County in May.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Moody confessed after he was charged on May 4 with obstruction of justice. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Moody turned himself into his lawyer’s office on that day and from that point, Moody was taken into custody.

On that same day, officials said Moody provided information on where Drexel’s remains would be found.

The Georgetown County coroner listed Drexel’s cause of death and manner of death as undetermined.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD at Blythewood HS investigating gunshot report, no active shooter
According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near...
Lexington Co. Deputies: Man shot his wife then took his own life
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
Forest Acres says goodbye to Marlboro Inn
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn

Latest News

An image from Blythewood HS where investigators were at the scene after reports of school...
RCSD at Blythewood HS investigating gunshot report, no active shooter
According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near...
Lexington Co. Deputies: Man shot his wife then took his own life
State Law Enforcement Division seal
Three charged in Saluda County by SLED after death of a vulnerable adult
FBI logo.
FBI issues warning on charity fraud following Hurricane Ian