Newberry Co. Coroner encourages seatbelt use after third crash death within the month

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece is cautioning people to wear their seatbelts after identifying the third person killed in a crash within the month.

Kneece identified Ulysses Angeles, 25, of Blythewood, as the third driver this month who died in a crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 9 a.m. on I-26 west near the 72 mile-marker.

“I know many people express the discomfort of a seatbelt or say a seatbelt will not save their life,” said Kneece. “However, statistics show seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45%, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%. Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash.”

Kneece also stated that people who do not wear a seatbelt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash.

“More than 3 out of 4 people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries.”

The SC Highway Patrol and Kneece are investigating the crash.

