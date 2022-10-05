Blythewood High School on remote learning Thursday after school shooting hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Baron R. Davis spoke with WIS Wednesday evening after a school shooting hoax at Blythewood High School.

Wednesday morning the school was sent into lockdown after reports of a school shooting. Law enforcement responded and the school was locked down while it was investigated.

It was one of 16 threats made across the state that turned out to be hoaxes.

Davis said one of the areas the district will look to improve in the future is the reunification process for families.

He said that parents will be receiving information about a remote learning day for students Thursday. The district will be speaking with the staff to debrief them and looking to address student mental health needs.

The district said Thursday employees will report in at 8:30 a.m. Students will return on Friday, Oct. 7 on a normal schedule.

A statement issued Wednesday evening said in part,

“Knowing that all of our students, employees and parents are receiving this message in the safety of their homes with their families gives me so much joy. There are no words that can fully convey the depth of my appreciation and admiration of our students, employees and parents. Today you all went above and beyond in responding to an extremely stressful situation.”

The district said,

Blythewood High School will be open to students and parents between 12-4 p.m. to pick up any items left at school or to receive counseling.



Teachers will post asynchronous assignments in Google Classroom on Thursday and students will have until the end of the day on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to complete and turn in assignments in order to be counted present on Thursday, Oct. 6.



Virtual counseling services will be offered tomorrow from 12–4 p.m. A link to connect to those services will be emailed out to students and parents Thursday prior to 12 p.m.



Bagged lunches will be available to pick-up on Thursday from 12-2 p.m. at the cafeteria.



After-school activities, to include practices or games scheduled for Thursday, will take place as scheduled.



