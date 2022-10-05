Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of shots fired at Beaufort High, no victims found

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort City Police Department, as well as other first responders, were called to Beaufort High School on Wednesday morning due to reports of shots fired.

The sheriff’s office confirms no victims of a shooting have been found. They say they arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m.

Emergency services are actively clearing the school.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they will give another update on the situation soon.

