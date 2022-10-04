SkyView
Three charged in Saluda County by SLED after death of a vulnerable adult

State Law Enforcement Division seal
State Law Enforcement Division seal
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday that three people are facing charges after the death of a vulnerable adult.

  • Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, is charged with fraudulently obtained money, goods and service more than $1000, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, abuse or neglect resulting in death.
  • Bret Allen Burkett, 27, is charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death.
  • Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, is charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death.

All three are booked at the Saluda County Detention Center.

An affidavit said Bedenbaugh took advantage of an elderly individual she was providing care for. It said between Jan. 2022 and July 2022 she used their bank account to gain access to more than $10,000 and transferred it for her personal use.

Investigators said Bedenbaugh and the Burketts were the primary caregivers for the victim. A pathologist said the cause of death in the case as complications of chronic neglect, which ruled it a homicide.

A separate affidavit said on July 8 Bedenbaugh committed abuse/neglect that contributed to the death. SLED documents also said Bret Allen Burkett and Pam Fulmer Burkett committed abuse/neglect on July 10, 2022.

