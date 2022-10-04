SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Department of Education to unveil 2023 African American History Calendar

An image from the 2022 SC African American History Calendar.
An image from the 2022 SC African American History Calendar.(SC Department of Education)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners will unveil the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar.

The celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Kroger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees include WIS’s Judi Gatson. The full calendar is:

  • Thomas Barnwell
  • Brook Benton
  • Bobby Doctor
  • Judi Gatson
  • Rose Gibbs
  • Doris Greene
  • William Jenkins
  • Joseph Rainey
  • Ronald Rhames
  • Rollin Sisters
  • Donald Sampson
  • Freddie Stowers

The calendar highlights members of the South Carolina community who have had a positive impact on the state and the country. It was first created in 1989 by Southern Bell, which is now AT&T. Over 25,000 calendars are printed and distributed to schools, faith organizations, community centers, and the public to raise awareness of SC’s African American history and culture.

The biographies of featured individuals and important dates from the calendar are preserved online and are useable by educators in classroom lessons. In addition to the SC Department of Education, other sponsors include AT&T, Dominion Energy, South Carolina ETV, the University of South Carolina, and WIS.

More information about the calendar can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect in Washington St shooting surrenders to investigators
A drone flew over the damage site, taking photos.
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
Deputies search for missing 6-year-old
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Latest News

Money Matters: Medicare Open Enrollment
WATCH: Removal process begins for shrimp boat that washed ashore during Ian
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old
FBI logo.
FBI issues warning on charity fraud following Hurricane Ian