South Carolina Department of Education to unveil 2023 African American History Calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners will unveil the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar.

The celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Kroger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees include WIS’s Judi Gatson. The full calendar is:

Thomas Barnwell

Brook Benton

Bobby Doctor

Judi Gatson

Rose Gibbs

Doris Greene

William Jenkins

Joseph Rainey

Ronald Rhames

Rollin Sisters

Donald Sampson

Freddie Stowers

The calendar highlights members of the South Carolina community who have had a positive impact on the state and the country. It was first created in 1989 by Southern Bell, which is now AT&T. Over 25,000 calendars are printed and distributed to schools, faith organizations, community centers, and the public to raise awareness of SC’s African American history and culture.

The biographies of featured individuals and important dates from the calendar are preserved online and are useable by educators in classroom lessons. In addition to the SC Department of Education, other sponsors include AT&T, Dominion Energy, South Carolina ETV, the University of South Carolina, and WIS.

More information about the calendar can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.