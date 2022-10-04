SkyView
Soda City Live: Homes for the Holidays

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas may be two months away but starting today, a local community organization is selling tickets for their “Homes for the Holidays” event - a tour hosted by the Shandon and Hollywood Rosehill Neighborhood Associations.

The beautiful thing about this event is the money raised will benefit local schools and businesses. Click here for more details.

