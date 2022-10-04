Soda City Live: Estate planning for Long-Term Care Planning Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Long-Term Care Planning Month. The month creates awareness among more seasoned citizens and their caretakers to understand and prepare for healthcare for adults.

We focused on estate planning and we learned that it is not just something you do once you become of age, but it is something you want to think about early and have in place ahead of time.

For more information on estate planning, contact Lawyer Lisa Hostetler Brown.

