Soda City Live Celebrates National Taco Day on Taco Tuesday with Chef Darius

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday.

Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering shared two taco recipes with us, Surf and Turf Chimichurri tacos and Cilantro and lime Chicken Tacos. Click here to contact Chef Darius Johnson.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.