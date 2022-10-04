SC Attorney General to hold 25th Annual Silent Witness ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding the 25th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony Tuesday. The ceremony recognizes the victims of domestic violence that died in 2021 and raises awareness.

Community members are invited to participate in person at the South Carolina Statehouse at 10 a.m. or virtually. More information about the event can be found on the website linked here.

