SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Attorney General to hold 25th Annual Silent Witness ceremony

The SC Statehouse
The SC Statehouse(clear)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding the 25th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony Tuesday. The ceremony recognizes the victims of domestic violence that died in 2021 and raises awareness.

Community members are invited to participate in person at the South Carolina Statehouse at 10 a.m. or virtually. More information about the event can be found on the website linked here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect in Washington St shooting surrenders to investigators
A drone flew over the damage site, taking photos.
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
Deputies search for missing 6-year-old
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located
Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia.
Reba McEntire to play at Colonial Life Arena
The Columbia Police Department logo
CPD investigating threat against Eau Claire High

Latest News

WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Oct. 4, 2022
Arrests made in connection to death of 16-year-old in Newberry
Arrests made in connection to death of 16-year-old in Newberry
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
Columbia City Council to vote on parking requirements for businesses
Columbia City Council to vote on parking requirements for businesses