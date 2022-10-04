SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington Co. Deputies: Man shot his wife then took his own life

According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near...
According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near Gilbert.(KCTV5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Tuesday morning domestic-related call for service that turned into a shooting.

According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near Gilbert.

“This is an unfortunate situation and the family has some tough days ahead,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and we don’t have any word on her condition at this time.”

Deputies say the husband left the home and they began to look for him with K-9 police dogs and a drone.

His body was later found and investigators believe he died by suicide.

“We’re still talking with family members and neighbors in an effort to help us gather as much information as possible,” Koon said. “We’d encourage anyone with details they feel could benefit our work on the case to reach out and share what they know.”

The investigation into the entire case is ongoing, according to Koon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect in Washington St shooting surrenders to investigators
A drone flew over the damage site, taking photos.
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Deputies search for missing 6-year-old
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located

Latest News

Columbia City Council to vote on parking requirements for businesses
Columbia City Council to vote on parking requirements for businesses
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
wis
FIRST ALERT- Chilly starts and mild afternoon, gorgeous weather continues
Coffee lovers are getting a shot at a free year of coffee.
Dunkin’ Donuts to give away free year of coffee at grand opening in Cayce