Lexington Co. Deputies: Man shot his wife then took his own life

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Tuesday morning domestic-related call for service that turned into a shooting.

According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband at their home on Haskell Road near Gilbert.

“This is an unfortunate situation and the family has some tough days ahead,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and we don’t have any word on her condition at this time.”

Deputies say the husband left the home and they began to look for him with K-9 police dogs and a drone.

His body was later found and investigators believe he died by suicide.

“We’re still talking with family members and neighbors in an effort to help us gather as much information as possible,” Koon said. “We’d encourage anyone with details they feel could benefit our work on the case to reach out and share what they know.”

The investigation into the entire case is ongoing, according to Koon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.