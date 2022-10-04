Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Forest Drive looks different on Tuesday evening - the maligned Marlboro Inn is torn down.

Lexington Medical Center now owns the property and the neighboring lot. In a statement from spokesperson Allison Sanford, the company tore down the old building and plans “to construct a two-story, 20,000 square feet building that will house a family practice office and an obstetrics and gynecology practice.”

The statement said the goal is to have the building completed by late 2023.

The City of Forest Acres released photos of the initial demolition work, referring to it as a nuisance property. It shared data with WIS showing it cited the former property owner for 109 code violations, 46 of which were deemed hazardous to people or the property.

GOODBYE MARLBORO INN: The old motel in Forest Acres goes down this morning after a troubled past. More on @wis10 tonight pic.twitter.com/zIxLBivbEi — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) October 4, 2022

Police Chief Don Robinson said his officers often accompanied code enforcers at the facility, but there were also responses for criminal incidents.

“Everything from arguments, disputes between residents, or tenants and the management, loud music has always been issues, we’ve had one or two shootings in the parking lot, or just discharging the firearms in the parking lots, several domestics,” he said.

He described the facility as a drain on resources and welcomed Lexington Medical Center’s demolition of the property along with its plans for the future.

Mayor Frank Brunson echoed Robinson’s sentiments.

“[The building was] definitely an eyesore, and that was the first thing people would see and obviously the last thing they would see if they were leaving the city going out that way.”

He said it’s been an issue for some time.

“When that place was original and brand-new it was probably an attractive alternative to going downtown to stay, but I can’t remember those days.”

Forest Acres neighbors also celebrated the demolition.

Cedric McEachin lives on Lakeshore Drive, separated from the property by a fence and tree line. He said he hadn’t had issues with those in and around the motel, but welcomed the aesthetic improvement of its demolition.

“Being that it’s getting torn down now, I kind of gives me sunlight, early morning sunlight now, it’s not getting discarded by an ugly hotel sitting on Forest Drive.”

Former State Senator and Forest Acres resident Joel Lourie also expressed optimism for the future.

“We’re just really pleased, to have an entity like Lexington Medical Center, a first-class facility, to be bringing their services and to be building a new building right here and replacing an old, dilapidated hotel that was attracting a lot of things we don’t need in our community, it’s just very exciting for our community.”

