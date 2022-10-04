FBI issues warning on charity fraud following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office issued a warning on charity fraud following Hurricane Ian.

The organization said after natural disasters it typically receives complaints about charity and disaster scams.

The FBI provided a list of tips for the public to avoid being scammed:

Scammers may go door to door in impacted areas but may also contact by text, email, or phone. Do not give out your personal information without confirming the legitimacy of the people contacting you.

Government workers are required to carry official identification and show it when requested. Call an agency directly to confirm a worker’s identity if you are unsure of who they are.

FEMA and other federal government disaster agencies do not ask for financial information and there is no fee required to apply for help.

Research before you donate. Look at online reviews, state regulators of charities, and charity reports by the Better Business Bureau.

Give to established groups you know and trust.

Never make a charitable donation by gift card or wire transfer. Credit cards are safer.

Don’t always trust caller ID. Scammers often spoof phone numbers. It is always better to research the organization and call direct to verify. Do not be pressured or rushed to donate, it may be a scam.

Do not click links from unknown sources. Verify the charity website URL and be wary of charity names or email addresses not consistent with the organization asking for donations.

