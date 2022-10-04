SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dunkin’ Donuts to give away free year of coffee at grand opening in Cayce

Coffee lovers are getting a shot at a free year of coffee.
Coffee lovers are getting a shot at a free year of coffee.(Dunkin' Donuts)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Coffee lovers will get a shot at a free year of coffee on Wednesday. Dunkin’ Donuts said the first 100 guests in line at 9 a.m. at their grand opening will get free coffee for a year. The business said it is also providing opportunities for other giveaways and photo opportunities with their mascot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The franchise store at 549 Knox Abbott Dr is also presenting a $1000 check alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to the Harvest Hope Foodbank.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect in Washington St shooting surrenders to investigators
A drone flew over the damage site, taking photos.
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
Jessie Jeffcoat was injured after a tree fell on her car in Irmo.
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
Deputies search for missing 6-year-old
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Latest News

Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
State Law Enforcement Division seal
Three charged in Saluda County by SLED after death of a vulnerable adult
Money Matters: Medicare Open Enrollment
WATCH: Removal process begins for shrimp boat that washed ashore during Ian