Dunkin’ Donuts to give away free year of coffee at grand opening in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Coffee lovers will get a shot at a free year of coffee on Wednesday. Dunkin’ Donuts said the first 100 guests in line at 9 a.m. at their grand opening will get free coffee for a year. The business said it is also providing opportunities for other giveaways and photo opportunities with their mascot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The franchise store at 549 Knox Abbott Dr is also presenting a $1000 check alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to the Harvest Hope Foodbank.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.