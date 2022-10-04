Congressman Clyburn to announce multimillion dollar partnership with Midlands universities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn is announcing a multimillion-dollar agriculture partnership with area universities.

Clyburn will announce the partnership Tuesday between Clemson, SC State, and the United States Department of Agriculture at SC State’s Kirkland W. Green Student Center Building. The announcement is planned for 11:30 a.m. and is a celebration of investment in South Carolina through climate-smart communities.

Other speakers on the agenda include Clemson University President James P. Clements and South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyer.

WIS will live stream the event on our digital platforms.

