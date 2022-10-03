Soda City Live: Newberry Harvest Festival, wine food and more

SkyView
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for food, fun, and wine! Enoree River Winery will host it’s ninth annual Harvest Festival and tickets are on sale now.

Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon in a local vineyard and try cranberry wine as it debuts for the season with cranberry wine slushies.

Click here for tickets and more information.

