Soda City Live: Lake Murray to host sixteenth annual Black Bass World Championship, free events open to public

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Angling Confederation and Capital City Lake Murray Country will host the sixteenth annual Black Bass World Championship right here in Columbia South Carolina.

The annual championship will take place on Lake Murray and a few of the events surrounding the competition will be free and open to the public.

Sunday, October 16 - Youth Angling Day | 11 - 3 PM | Columbia Canal & Riverfront Park

Learn to fish from the pros at “Youth Angling Day” and kick off the XVI Black Bass World Championship.

Cost: Free (open to children of all ages, children must be accompanied by an adult.)

· Lean to fish from the pros

· Meet the USA Bass Team including Scott Martin, Jacob Wheeler, and more

· Visit stations by SCDNR, US Angling, Scouts of America, and more.

· Learn Casting, how to ID a fish, knot tying, and more

· Take your photo with PAW Patrol’s Sky & Marshall

· Meet Woodsy Owl from the US Forest Service

· Food Trucks & Vendors

Friday, October 21 - Cody Webb Concert | Weigh-in4 PM | Dreher Island State Park

Watch the XVI Bass World Championship weigh-in on the MLF stage followed by a country music concert with Cody Webb. Go hungry because there will be food trucks & vendors.

Fee: This is a free event, but there is a $5 park entry fee at Dreher Island State Park.

Visit the Lake Murray website for more information about the XVI Black Bass World Championship.

