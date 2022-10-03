Soda City Live: Columbia Police Department Faith and Blue Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department along with three local churches will be coming together for a National Faith and Blue Event. This family-friendly event is open to the entire community.

National Faith and Blue aims to build a bridge between law enforcement and the community.

Soda City Live: CPD-Faith and Blue event (Columbia Police Department)

