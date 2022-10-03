Soda City Live: City of Columbia Code Enforcement Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Code Enforcement Month and the City of Columbia will be launching a campaign to help further improve the quality of life within Columbia.

But what exactly does code enforcement mean and why is it so important?

Tuesday, October 4th Columbia City Mayor Rickenmann will present a proclamation for code enforcement in the city. See the interview for more info.

