Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges.

The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.

The program includes scholarships and increased access to clinical experiences and mentorships. The program also funds additional advisors, expanded student resources, and adds to the hiring pipeline from college to the healthcare system.

Prisma Health says South Carolina ranks among the top four states in the nation with the highest shortage of nurses per capita. It is estimated that by 2030 the state will have a shortage of up to 10,000 nurses according to RegisteredNursing.Org. An instructor shortage, an aging population and pandemic burnout are all cited as part of the shortage.

“Prisma Health is committed to creating a strong, durable and successful pipeline of healthcare workers for South Carolina. Our collaborative efforts to create the nursing scholars program combines academics, research, innovation and healthcare practice to address the changing needs and experiences necessary to create the healthcare workforce of the future. Through this investment, we are creating pathways for student to obtain vibrant careers at Prisma Health with a future for growth and advancement,” said Mark O’Halla, president and CEO of Prisma Health.

Prisma Health employs more than 7,300 nurses across the state. Most of the upcoming programs will launch in Jan. The University of South Carolina Upstate started its program in Sept. with a class of 24 students.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.