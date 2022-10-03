Monday morning structure fire on Pinecrest Court displaces resident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Monday morning structure fire sent one person to the hospital.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said their crews were at the scene after reports of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court at around 8:45 a.m. First responders were able to enter the building and get the fire under control.

A resident inside was able to escape and was transported by EMS. Investigators said no firefighters were hurt.

RIGHT NOW: Our 1st Shift crews are currently on scene of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court in Columbia.



We responded to the scene just before 8:45 this morning. Crews were able to enter the building — which is a duplex — and quickly get the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/0O1CYnmcCz — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) October 3, 2022

The fire damaged half of the duplex and the other half also suffered smoke damage. At least one person is reported displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.