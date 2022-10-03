SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Monday morning structure fire on Pinecrest Court displaces resident

COLA FIre was at Pinecrest Court Monday morning.
COLA FIre was at Pinecrest Court Monday morning.(COLA Fire)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Monday morning structure fire sent one person to the hospital.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said their crews were at the scene after reports of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court at around 8:45 a.m. First responders were able to enter the building and get the fire under control.

A resident inside was able to escape and was transported by EMS. Investigators said no firefighters were hurt.

The fire damaged half of the duplex and the other half also suffered smoke damage. At least one person is reported displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing 6-year-old
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One dead, one injured in crash near Bishopville
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale

Latest News

File photo
Gov. McMaster and Rep. Clyburn announce $490,000,000 investment in broadband access
Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia.
Reba McEntire to play at Colonial Life Arena
First Alert: Oct. 3, 2022
Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
SC gas prices climb more than 6 cents over past week