Gov. McMaster and Rep. Clyburn to announce update on broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn are making an announcement Monday on broadband access in the state. The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The project has been accelerated with an influx of money from the federal government. WIS will live stream the announcement on our digital platforms.

