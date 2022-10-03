SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gov. McMaster and Rep. Clyburn to announce update on broadband access

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn are making an announcement Monday on broadband access in the state. The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The project has been accelerated with an influx of money from the federal government. WIS will live stream the announcement on our digital platforms.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing 6-year-old
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One dead, one injured in crash near Bishopville
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale

Latest News

Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia.
Reba McEntire to play at Colonial Life Arena
First Alert: Oct. 3, 2022
Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
SC gas prices climb more than 6 cents over past week
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo