FIRST ALERT-We will start in the 40s for the next several days and warm up to the 80s to end the week.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunny and dry weather is expected for most of the week with little to no rain chances
  • Morning lows will start in the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday.
  • In the tropics, we are watching two new tropical waves near the coast of Africa
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

The big chill arrives Tuesday morning as lows drop to the 40s with a building ridge of Canadian high pressure.

Expect to start in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and we return to the 50s Thursday with dry conditions for the entire workweek.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Daytime highs will settle in the 70s to start the week

The ridge of high pressure will bring in slightly higher temperatures in the low 80s for the end of the week

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Tuesday- Wednesday: Morning lows in the 40s, Daytime highs in the low 70s

Thursday- Friday Morning lows in the 50s, Daytime highs in the low 80s

wis
wis(wis weather)

