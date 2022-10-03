FIRST ALERT-We will start in the 40s for the next several days and warm up to the 80s to end the week.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Sunny and dry weather is expected for most of the week with little to no rain chances
- Morning lows will start in the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday.
- In the tropics, we are watching two new tropical waves near the coast of Africa
First Alert Summary
The big chill arrives Tuesday morning as lows drop to the 40s with a building ridge of Canadian high pressure.
Expect to start in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and we return to the 50s Thursday with dry conditions for the entire workweek.
Daytime highs will settle in the 70s to start the week
The ridge of high pressure will bring in slightly higher temperatures in the low 80s for the end of the week
Forecast Update
Tuesday- Wednesday: Morning lows in the 40s, Daytime highs in the low 70s
Thursday- Friday Morning lows in the 50s, Daytime highs in the low 80s
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.