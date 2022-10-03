CPD investigating threat against Eau Claire High

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a social media threat against Eau Claire High Monday.

CPD said additional officers have been deployed to the area. Parents were allowed to pick up their children early.

A district representative said the school was notified this morning about a social media threat. The school resource officer and local law enforcement were notified. They recommended a modified lockdown at the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

🚨#ColumbiaPDSC officers are closely monitoring the perceived threat via social media against Eau Claire High. Additional officers are at school & in the area. Parents were allowed to pick up children early. We continue to investigate the threat source. Working with @RichlandOne — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 3, 2022

Cont'd: Here are the #SouthCarolina Code of Laws regarding threatening or disturbing schools. https://t.co/ESZY6f9uCK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 3, 2022

