CPD investigating threat against Eau Claire High

The Columbia Police Department logo
The Columbia Police Department logo(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a social media threat against Eau Claire High Monday.

CPD said additional officers have been deployed to the area. Parents were allowed to pick up their children early.

A district representative said the school was notified this morning about a social media threat. The school resource officer and local law enforcement were notified. They recommended a modified lockdown at the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

