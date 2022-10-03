SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies search for missing 6-year-old
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect in Washington St shooting surrenders to investigators
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One dead, one injured in crash near Bishopville
A drone flew over the damage site, taking photos.
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

Latest News

Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
Navajo police said a woman shot and killed her husband and 6-year-old son.
Navajo Nation woman kills husband, 6-year-old son, police say
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25