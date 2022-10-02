SkyView
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left one person in critical condition.

The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the victim and suspect are acquaintances and argued inside the business before the shooting. Security escorted the men outside and soon after shots were fired, hitting the victim in the lower body.

Officers rendered aid to the victim before EMS arrived. The latest on the victim was that he is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say this shooting was isolated.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

