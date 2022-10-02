SkyView
Suspect in Washington St shooting surrenders to investigators

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a suspect in the shooting at the intersection of Main and Washington St. has turned himself in.

CPD said Kenneth Cannon, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside the business before the shooting. Security escorted the men outside and soon after shots were fired, hitting the victim in the lower body.

Officers rendered aid to the victim before EMS arrived. The latest on the victim was that he is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say this shooting was isolated.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

