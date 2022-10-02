Suspect in Washington St shooting surrenders to investigators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a suspect in the shooting at the intersection of Main and Washington St. has turned himself in.

CPD said Kenneth Cannon, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspect accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Main & Washington Sts Saturday has turned himself in to #ColumbiaPDSC investigators. Kenneth Cannon, Jr. is charged w/attempted murder & possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No county jail booking photo yet. pic.twitter.com/pXiCRedVgN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 3, 2022

A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside the business before the shooting. Security escorted the men outside and soon after shots were fired, hitting the victim in the lower body.

Officers rendered aid to the victim before EMS arrived. The latest on the victim was that he is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say this shooting was isolated.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are following leads in connection w/an overnight & isolated shooting outside of Sky Bistro Lounge - 1120 Washington St. that injured a male in the lower body. Victim & suspect are acquaintances & argued inside the business before the shooting. pic.twitter.com/U8c84PJ2AP — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 2, 2022

