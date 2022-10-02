COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ian has continued to weaken as it has moved into Virginia today. As it moves further away, our weather will improve with more sunshine expected to end the weekend.

First Alert Headlines:

Clouds will decrease overnight with cool temperatures

More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the low 70s

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures return on Monday with a slight chance of a passing shower

More sunshine for the rest of the week Tuesday-Friday with cool mornings but a warming trend in the afternoons

Sunshine returns Sunday and warmer afternoons return by the middle of next week (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

Ian made landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown as a category 1 hurricane with winds at 85mph. The storm brought heavy rain and winds to the Midlands during the day, but by Friday night it was moving away from the area and conditions improved. Saturday, clouds remained with cooler than normal temperatures.

Clouds will decrease overnight and temperatures will drop into the 50s with another cool start to the morning on Sunday. Sunday features sunshine and a few clouds with highs getting into the low 70s.

More clouds are expected Monday with a 20% chance for a few spotty showers. The clouds will keep us cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

We’ll start to see warmer weather moving into the Midlands by Wednesday-Friday with upper 70s to near 80 degrees for highs. The mornings will be cool with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Hourly (WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cool with temperatures falling into the low 50s

Sunday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds with highs in the low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a 20% chance of some showers. Upper 60s for highs

Tuesday: Sunshine with highs in the low 70s

Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the middle 70s

