Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale

The 245-acre property is listed online as the ‘Rock Hill Overlook.’
The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - More than two years after plans were announced to erect a state-of-the-art practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, the property on which construction began is now up for sale.

The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ on Colliers’ website, sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill.

On March 7, 2022, Panthers owner David Tepper announced that the $800 million project would be halted. Just over a month later on April 19, it was announced that the massive project would be terminated.

In the months following, Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate, would go on to file for bankruptcy, and became the subject of multiple legal complaints.

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

Now, less than a year later, the 245-acre mixed-use development site is up for sale.

According to the Colliers online listing, the property boasts the following features:

  • 245 Acre Mixed-Use Development Potential for Healthcare, Hospitality, Institutional, Multi-Family, Office, Retail, Entertainment, and/or Destination
  • Zoning: MP-C
  • Prime Access to I-77 and the New Exit 81 Interchange (May 2023)
  • Close Proximity to Charlotte Douglas Airport and Greater Charlotte, NC
  • Booming Population Growth due to the Quality of Life and Lifestyle along the Catawba River

Since purchasing the Panthers in 2018, Tepper has also expressed interest in building a new home stadium.

WBTV has reached out to Tepper Sports & Entertainment for comment.

