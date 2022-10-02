One dead, one injured in crash near Bishopville
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died and another was injured during a head-on collision near Bishopville.
The crash happened on Saturday around 11:40 p.m. on US 15 near Golf Cart Road, according to troopers.
A Dodge Ram was driving south on US 15 when it crossed the road and hit a GMC Yukon head-on.
The driver of the Ram was airlifted to a hospital in Florence.
The driver of the Yukon died at the scene, according to troopers.
The crash is under investigation.
