Gov. McMaster assesses damage from Hurricane Ian: ‘We had no storm-related deaths’

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster updated the public on Hurricane Ian’s impact during a press conference at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) on Saturday.

The governor was joined by state and federal officials for preliminary updates on statewide damage from the first hurricane to make landfall in South Carolina since 2016.

“We had no storm-related deaths, we had no hospitals damaged, our water systems were and are okay. We had only a few cellular problems. And most of the electricity has been restored,” said McMaster during the briefing.

According to the Office of Regulatory Staff, approximately 239,349 power outages were reported across the state on Friday. By Saturday evening, 8,759 outages remained.

“Through [Saturday], we’ve cleared more than 1,100 downed trees from across the state roads… we continue to work very hard down in Pawleys Island and Garden City,” said Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation for the state.

Following Saturday’s press conference, McMaster left SCEMD by helicopter to survey the coastline. By early afternoon, he met with local leaders in Georgetown for a press conference.

SCEMD says damage assessments will continue into next week. Once completed, the data will determine if South Carolina qualifies for federal assistance

“There is damage. There’s some heartbreak. There’s work to be done. But all and all, it’s another good story for South Carolina,” concluded McMaster.

