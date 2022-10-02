SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Cool Fall conditions will resume with morning lows in the 40s.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunday will start partly cloudy and give way to sunny skies for a few hours, highs in the low 70s
  • Sunny and dry weather is expected for most of the week with little to no rain chances
  • Morning lows will start in the 40s Tuesday - Thursday.
  • In the tropics, we are watching two new tropical waves near the coast of Africa
First Alert Summary

The remnant moisture from Ian will linger over the northeastern states today and eventually move away from the US. We will feel cooler conditions here as we return to a dry and quiet Fall weather pattern.

Monday will start with a thick deck of clouds which could produce a stray shower early in the day, clearing is expected by afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The big chill arrives Tuesday morning as lows drop to the 40s with a building ridge of Canadian high pressure, daytime highs will settle in the 70s until Friday when will warm up to the low 80s.

Expect to start in the 40s Tuesday-Thursday with dry conditions for the entire workweek.

Forecast Update

Sunday: A mix if sun and clouds, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Cloudy at Times, and breezy highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday- Thursday: Morning lows in the 40s, Daytime highs in the low 70s

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

