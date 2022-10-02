SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fire department uses Jaws of Life to rescue moose stuck on fence

Moose gets stuck on fence
Moose gets stuck on fence(Pleasant Valley Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities rescued a moose Friday after it got stuck on a fence in Connecticut.

A young bull moose attempted to jump an iron fence at a reservoir in Barkhamsted, but got stuck in the process.

Environmental conservation police were called to assist the rescue around midnight.

The moose was tall, so the fence did not impale him, according to the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The Barkhamsted Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut the fence and force the moose out.

The moose slowly walked away to do “his moose thing,” the Pleasant Valley Fire Department said.

Conservation police say it is moose breeding season, so moose will be spotted more throughout Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
Sheriff Leon Lott provided an update on an incident Friday.
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
19-year-old Darreun Miller is a suspect in recent drive-by shootings and an officer-involved...
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Richland County
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash

Latest News

FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge
Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones