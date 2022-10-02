SkyView
Deputies search for autistic 6-year-old missing from Elgin

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 6-year-old boy.

Jonathan Mallard is non-verbal and has autism, according to deputies. He was last seen in the woods behind 846 Barfield Road near Sessions Road in Elgin.

Jonathan was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark green shorts and white tennis shoes. He has tan skin, brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he will not respond to adults. If he hears someone calling his name, he will most likely walk away from that person.

Search teams with K9s and helicopters will be in the area.

