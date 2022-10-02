COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Clouds will linger into Monday, but then sunshine returns with warming afternoons and cool mornings (WIS)

Clouds will linger into Monday, but then sunshine returns with warming afternoons and cool mornings (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

Clouds linger overnight and into Monday.

Sunny and dry weather is expected for most of the week with little to no rain chances

We’ll have a warming trend during the afternoons, but cool mornings to start each day

Highs will warm through the 70s each day with lower 80s by Friday

Morning lows will start in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday

In the tropics, we are watching two new tropical waves near the coast of Africa

Clouds will linger into Monday, but then sunshine returns with warming afternoons and cool mornings (WIS)

Clouds will linger into Monday, but then sunshine returns with warming afternoons and cool mornings (WIS)

First Alert Summary

The remnant moisture from Ian has lingered over the Mid-Atlantic states today and will move into portions of the Northeast tomorrow. We will feel cool conditions here as we return to a dry and quiet Fall weather pattern.

Monday will start with a thick deck of clouds but decreasing clouds are expected by afternoon with mostly sunny skies returning for most of the rest of the 10-day outlook. We will have very chilly mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday as lows drop to the 40s. Daytime highs will gradually warm through the 70s and land in the lower 80s on Friday. Then another dry front moves through bringing cooler weather for next weekend. Our average high is 82 degrees right now and with the exception of Friday, we should be below that throughout the next 10 days.

Clouds will linger into Monday, but then sunshine returns with warming afternoons and cool mornings (WIS)

Clouds will linger into Monday, but then sunshine returns with warming afternoons and cool mornings (WIS)

Forecast Update

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 50s.

Monday: Clouds with some sun by late in the day. It will be a little breezy with highs near 70.

Tuesday- Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs climbing from the lower 70s on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Thursday. Morning lows in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday and in the lower 50s Thursday morning.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Next Weekend: Mostly sunny and cool with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.

Clouds will linger into Monday, but then sunshine returns with warming afternoons and cool mornings (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.