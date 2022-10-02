SkyView
Clemson defeats NC State

North Carolina State cornerback Aydan White (3) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide...
North Carolina State cornerback Aydan White (3) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) during second-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Travis Bell | (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA))
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers defeated the NC State Wolfpack Saturday. The final score was 30 to 20.

During the first quarter the game was tied at three to three. However, by the halftime Clemson secured a lead at 13 to 10. In the third quarter the Wolfpack only picked up three points while Clemson gained seven.

Heading into the final quarter the score was 20 points to Clemson and 13 to NC State. NC State picked up seven points but Clemson was able to score 10 in the last quarter.

The teams played in Clemson’s home turf in Death Valley.

