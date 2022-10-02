SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man working as a babysitter through Care.com has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat, according to authorities.

WOIO reports that 25-year-old Timothy Luna has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three Akron communities.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through Care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you have hired Luna as a babysitter, police urge you to contact your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
Sheriff Leon Lott provided an update on an incident Friday.
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
19-year-old Darreun Miller is a suspect in recent drive-by shootings and an officer-involved...
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Richland County
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One dead, one injured in crash near Bishopville
More than 150 firefighters worked to contain a fire that happened at several residential...
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston
andy
andy
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast