One dead in Newberry Co. crash

(Source: MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County.

The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers.

A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.

The crash is still under investigation.

