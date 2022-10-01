One dead in Newberry Co. crash

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County.

The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers.

A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.

The crash is still under investigation.

