One charged, two on run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Richland County

19-year-old Darreun Miller is a suspect in recent drive-by shootings and an officer-involved...
19-year-old Darreun Miller is a suspect in recent drive-by shootings and an officer-involved incident near Irmo.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 19-year-old, Darreun Miller.

According to investigators, Miller was one of three suspects who fled away in a white truck with connections to recent drive-by shootings in the Audubon Oaks community.

Investigators believe the shootings are retaliation to another shooting that occurred on Sept. 5 at an apartment complex on Bluff Road.

Officials say around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, a deputy tried to stop the vehicle but the driver would not stop which lead to a brief pursuit.

The driver wrecked the vehicle into the woods at Firetower Road and Western Lane and multiple people got out of the vehicle and began to run.

The deputy was able to chase Miller, who fired a shot at him but missed. Miller was taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, pointing and presenting, and unlawful carry.

The investigation into the drive-by shootings in Audubon Oaks is ongoing and RCSD’s Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the shooting incident involving the deputy and Miller.

Miller was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

