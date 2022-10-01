Fans pack into Bowman Field as College Gameday goes live from Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN’s College Gameday is in Clemson this weekend as they get ready for Clemson’s matchup with NC State.

The show will be broadcast live on Bowman Field from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Saturday’s broadcast will be the 8th one from Clemson and the team’s 30th overall appearance on the show. Currently, Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay at home.

Fans have filled up Bowman Field for the chance to watch the show in person.

Even though most fans got an early start to the morning, people were still set up to tailgate until kickoff.

College Gameday made its first visit to Clemson in 2006 when the tigers took down Georgia Tech 31-7.

Tonight’s game against NC State will be Clemson’s toughest test so far this season. The battle between the top ten undefeated teams could have huge implications on how things shake out in the ACC.

