SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fans pack into Bowman Field as College Gameday goes live from Clemson

A look at College Gameday in Clemson
A look at College Gameday in Clemson(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN’s College Gameday is in Clemson this weekend as they get ready for Clemson’s matchup with NC State.

The show will be broadcast live on Bowman Field from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Saturday’s broadcast will be the 8th one from Clemson and the team’s 30th overall appearance on the show. Currently, Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay at home.

Fans have filled up Bowman Field for the chance to watch the show in person.

Even though most fans got an early start to the morning, people were still set up to tailgate until kickoff.

Caption

College Gameday made its first visit to Clemson in 2006 when the tigers took down Georgia Tech 31-7.

Tonight’s game against NC State will be Clemson’s toughest test so far this season. The battle between the top ten undefeated teams could have huge implications on how things shake out in the ACC.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT - Ian has moved out - Staying cool for the weekend
Sheriff Leon Lott provided an update on an incident Friday.
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
(Source: MGN)
Power outages reported in the Midlands
Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo
Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Gov. McMaster updates public on Ian's Impact
Gov. McMaster updates public on Ian's Impact
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
FILE photo of Gov. McMaster briefing the public on Hurricane Ian
Gov. McMaster to brief public on Ian’s impact
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
One dead in Newberry Co. crash