Deputies continue search for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night.

Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m.

The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union County and South Carolina Highway Patrol:

Hit and run

Driving under suspension first offense

Failure to stop for blue light first offense

Failure to obey traffic control device

Possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle

On Sunday morning, deputies confirmed that they are still searching for Strickland. They added that deputies and K-9 units have been searching for Strickland tirelessly since his escape.

According to deputies, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Union Public Safety Department and the Jonesville Police Department have also helped with the search.

Anyone who sees Strickland should call 911 and not approach him. Anyone with information can call 911 or Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800.

