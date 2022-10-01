SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies continue search for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.

David Strickland, 44
David Strickland, 44(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night.

Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m.

The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union County and South Carolina Highway Patrol:

  • Hit and run
  • Driving under suspension first offense
  • Failure to stop for blue light first offense
  • Failure to obey traffic control device
  • Possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle

On Sunday morning, deputies confirmed that they are still searching for Strickland. They added that deputies and K-9 units have been searching for Strickland tirelessly since his escape.

According to deputies, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Union Public Safety Department and the Jonesville Police Department have also helped with the search.

Anyone who sees Strickland should call 911 and not approach him. Anyone with information can call 911 or Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800.

Stay with Fox Carolina news as we work to learn more about this situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
Sheriff Leon Lott provided an update on an incident Friday.
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
19-year-old Darreun Miller is a suspect in recent drive-by shootings and an officer-involved...
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Richland County
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Cool Fall conditions will resume with morning lows in the 40s.
North Carolina State cornerback Aydan White (3) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide...
Clemson defeats NC State
Gov. McMaster assesses damage from Hurricane Ian: ‘We had no storm-related deaths’
Gov. McMaster assesses damage from Hurricane Ian: ‘We had no storm-related deaths’
FILE - Construction personnel work on the Carolina Panthers' team headquarters and practice...
Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale
Gov. McMaster updates public on Ian's Impact
Gov. McMaster updates public on Ian's Impact