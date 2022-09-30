SkyView
Tractor trailer wreck and fuel spill closes part of I-26 in Newberry County

A tractor trailer crash and fuel spill shut down I-26 west near Mile Marker 84.
A tractor trailer crash and fuel spill shut down I-26 west near Mile Marker 84.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tractor-trailer crash and fuel spill closed part of I-26 near Newberry County Friday.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said I-26 West is closed from SC 202/Little Mountain to SC 773/Prosperty. All westbound vehicles should use exit 85 at SC 202 and use US 76 or US 176 to return to I-26.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

