Three people charged in Newberry teen’s shooting death

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Newberry.

The Newberry Police Department said Davonta Shyquone Holly, 22, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, and Xavier Dantrell Palmer, 17, have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon d during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

On May 22, 2022 officers with the Newberry Police Department were called to Wise St on reports of a shooting. They found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as MyKain Davis, died of his injuries at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Davis is one of four teenagers killed in a 15-hour period that weekend. Police have not said if the suspects have been connected to the other three shooting deaths.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said the investigation is ongoing.

