Three people charged in Newberry teen’s shooting death

An image of police tape in Newberry from May after four teens were shot in under 15 hours.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Newberry.

The Newberry Police Department said Davonta Shyquone Holly, 22, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, and Xavier Dantrell Palmer, 17, have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon d during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

On May 22, 2022 officers with the Newberry Police Department were called to Wise St on reports of a shooting. They found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as MyKain Davis, died of his injuries at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Davis is one of four teenagers killed in a 15-hour period that weekend. Police have not said if the suspects have been connected to the other three shooting deaths.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said the investigation is ongoing.

