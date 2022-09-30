SkyView
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region.

Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights.

The sheriff’s office says it will coordinate with emergency management officials and advise should any flooding conditions and road closures occur.

Dennis asks that people avoid unnecessary travel through early Saturday morning.

