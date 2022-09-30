SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast.

The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.

The Cherry Grove Pier is a landmark in the area. It was built in the early 1950s and was remodeled and lengthened in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd.

WMBF is also reporting parts of the Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed as well.

Meanwhile, the Apache Pier is a well-known fishing pier in Myrtle Beach and boasted as being the east coast’s longest wooden pier.

Further south, part of the Pawleys Island Pier broke off and started floating away, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

“Tidal surge has lived up to the predictions,” the department said in a post on Twitter.

Ian’s maximum sustained winds were 85 mph when it came ashore and battered the state with damaging winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge.

Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed(Source: Pawleys Island PD)

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT - Ian to bring Tropical Storm Conditions to Midlands
School closings in the Midlands due to Hurricane Ian
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo
Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo
(Source: MGN)
Power outages reported in the Midlands
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches

Latest News

The RCSD logo.
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
LIVE: Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
An image of police tape in Newberry from May after four teens were shot in under 15 hours.
Three people charged in Newberry teen’s shooting death
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation