SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg.

President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

SC State’s campus will be closed Friday. Students are expected to shelter in their residence hall rooms during the storm.

The Presidential Inaugural Ball will continue as planned on Friday night in Columbia, officials say.

