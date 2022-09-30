SkyView
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

FILE PHOTO of Retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers
FILE PHOTO of Retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers(South Carolina State University)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg.

President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

SC State’s campus will be closed Friday. Students are expected to shelter in their residence hall rooms during the storm.

The Presidential Inaugural Ball will continue as planned on Friday night in Columbia, officials say.

