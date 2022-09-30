SC electric cooperatives bringing out of state assistance for power restoration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina are bringing out-of-state help to assist with power restoration. A representative said 143 people from TN, LA and KY are aiding with Hurricane Ian.

The organization reported 6,553 meters were without power across the state Friday morning. A map of outages can be found at the link here.

The Palmetto Co-op is working with 20 Middle Tennessee (TN) personnel and 10 Owen Electric (KY) personnel.

The Berkeley Co-op is working with 12 Nolin (KY), six Cumberland Valley (KY), 11 Kenergy (KY), six Shelby Energy (KY), six West Kentucky (KY) and 31 SLEMCO (LA) personnel.

The Black River Co-op is working with eight Holston (TN) personnel.

The Lynches River Co-op is working with the South Kentucky (KY) Co-op. It is providing five people to help with power restoration.

The Tri-County Co-op is working with four Fleming Mason (KY) people and four people from the Licking Valley (KY) Co-op.

The Edisto Co-op is working with 12 members of the Appalachian (TN) and eight members of the Cumberland (TN) Co-op.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.