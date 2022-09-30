Prisma Health to offer free virtual care during Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health announced free virtual care during Hurricane Ian. The organization said effective immediately they are offering virtual care for common conditions at no charge for people impacted by the hurricane.

Prisma Health eVisits are available from mobile devices. It does not require video. The organization said the process starts with an online interview about your symptoms which are reviewed by their healthcare providers.

Conditions that are being treated include minor illnesses such as the flu, sinus pain, urinary tract infections, and rashes. Prescriptions are sent electronically to a local pharmacy. Individuals using eVisits must be 18 years and older to participate.

To use the service click the link here and use the code HurricaneIAN.

