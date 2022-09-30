President Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Friday that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of South Carolina.

President Joe Biden approved the action which allows FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for all 46 counties in response to any damage resulting from Hurricane Ian.

In a release, officials said that FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources that will help alleviate the impacts of the storm.

“Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding,” said officials.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, is expected to make landfall on the coast on Friday afternoon.

