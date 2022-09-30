Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands.

Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 1,500 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian.

Parts of Two Notch Road between Decker Boulevard and Beltline Boulevard are without power. The map shows the outage is under evaluation and that more than 1,240 people are affected.

There is also an area near Covenant Road and Pine Belt Road that has lost power. More than 400 people are affected by that outage.

You can view the outage map and report outages by clicking here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.